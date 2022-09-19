TikTok Star Cooper Alan On Sharing Music And Cookies With Fans - Exclusive Interview

Let's start with your partnership with Dewey's. It must be exciting to work with a company from your hometown.

It's awesome. Growing up, they were always a big part of our community. My house was a mile from Dewey's Bakery, so as soon as we could have permission to walk around the neighborhood, we would meet up with our friends and we would head down the thruway and go to Dewey's and get cake squares and cream horns and cupcakes and all the stuff that wasn't allowed at home. The cookies were always that big staple thing that they had that was always my favorite and a little more of a permissible indulgence than the big cakes and cream horns and all that stuff. I'm really, really stoked that they decided to take these awesome cookies nationwide. It's an honor to be a part of it.

What about the partnership excites you? What are you hoping your people are going to take away from it?

I hope everybody gets a chance to try these cookies. They're awesome, and I feel like they should be everywhere. Now they're starting to be everywhere. It's especially exciting for me because as they are trying to become more of a national brand, getting in grocery stores, all that stuff, that's the exact same thing that I'm trying to do with my music and with my career. It's the perfect match. I love Winston-Salem more than just about anything, so any chance to partner up with a fellow Winston-Salem-ite brand is pretty awesome. To get the word out there for a company that I love and the people that run it, I love them, and it's all good things.

I like that parallel journey that you're both on. That seems like a mutually rewarding thing to be a part of.

Exactly, and I get boxes of amazing cookies, so that's probably the best part.

In what ways did you bring your TikTok-savvy skills to this partnership?

They wanted to get the message out on TikTok about these cookies and the thin crisp cookie with a big flavor. What I do on TikTok is write my own songs. I do a bunch of different content, but I also do these mash-ups and remix things, where I take non-country songs to make a country [version]. I went in that lane of the remix thing and came up with a bunch of different ideas of, "How can we fit these cookies into a popular song?" whether it was from 20 years ago or a current-day one.

We landed on "Ride Wit Me." You can't get much better than some Nelly. That's what we ran with. The hope is that people hear this little chorus and find it fun and become aware of the cookies, but then also use that sound in their own videos — whether it's dueting me or clicking that sound and using it and blowing this thing up, because it's too good of a product not to blow up.