King Charles' Note On The Queen's Casket Is Making News For An Unexpected Reason

As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is laid to rest at St. George's Chapel at Windsor, lowered down into the royal vault next to her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, millions of mourners say their final goodbyes to the long-reigning monarch (via The Guardian). The coffin has been adorned with a finely-curated wreath, each flower holding a special meaning. According to The Scotsman, the inclusion of English Oak represents the "strength of love," rosemary symbolizes remembrance, and Myrtle references a happy marriage. King Charles III, who is expected to make significant changes to the monarchy, requested that the wreath be made of entirely-sustainable materials (via Mirror).

Also adorning the coffin was a note written by King Charles III, which is now making news for an unexpected reason. "In loving and devoted memory," read the note, signed "Charles R," with "R" representing "Rex," Latin for king. Sitting on the card itself was a surprise guest: a spider, per Page Six. With a front-row seat, the spider was carried through the packed streets of London. "Even a spider has to have its 15 minutes of fame!" wrote one Twitter user. Another commenter added, "The Spider just turned Royalty." The day's events will culminate at 7:30 p.m. BST (2:30 p.m. EDT) with a private burial service open solely to the British royal family, led by the Dean of Westminster, per The Guardian. Though Twitter may be growing weary of coverage, this special spider is certainly having the ride of its life.