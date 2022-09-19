Social Media Is Loving An Unexpected Star Of The Queen's Funeral

With viewers around the world tuned in to watch the momentous funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, not a single moment has gone unseen. Social media has noticed and commented on the event's minute details, from unexpected aristocratic appearances to touching tributes from family members.

This attention to detail also brought focus to the heartfelt performance of a choirboy during the queen's funeral service (per Express). The service, which was held at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. local time, featured several hymns performed by the Choir of Westminster Abbey (per CNN). Newsweek explains that the choir is led by music director James O'Donnell and consists of 12 adult singers and 30 choirboys aged 8 to 13 years old.

Positioned close to O'Donnell, the unnamed choirboy's conduct caught the eye of many social media users, who appreciated his expressiveness and noted his stunning red hair.

One Twitter user wrote, "The one choirboy on the end is really putting his heart and soul into his performance. 10/10 for effort."

"Seriously can't get over that one ginger choirboy he's having the time of his life," said another user.

While one user commented, "I'd like a dedicated camera on little ginger choir boy at QEII's service. He's giving 150% and I'm here for it."

While this day is truly all about Queen Elizabeth II, we're sure that she would have appreciated the superstar performance as much as the internet clearly does.