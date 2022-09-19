Royal Watchers Didn't Miss This Unexpected Appearance At The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest during a poignant ceremony at Westminster Abbey on September 19, while her coffin also travelled through the streets of London as thousands paid tribute to the late monarch. The royal family gathered together to say goodbye, with even some of the famous family's youngest members, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attending to pay their respects, per E! News. But there was one slightly more unexpected famous face there who not everyone was expecting — and not many missed, either.

Royal watchers watching the funeral — which was broadcast live across the globe — noticed that Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York was there to say goodbye, despite a somewhat rocky history with the royals over the years and missing several previous public mourning events for the queen. The Duchess of York is the former husband of the queen's son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who she divorced in 1996, and is mom to two of the queen's grandchildren, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Liverpool Echo reported that the Duchess of York's children gestured for her to sit with them, though she declined their offer and instead stayed further back.

Plenty commented on her attending the service on Twitter, with one writing, "I am really glad to see Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey, she deserved to be there. The queen always liked her." Another commented on the social media site, "It's really lovely to see #sarahferguson at the funeral."