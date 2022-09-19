Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Gave A Subtle Nod To Another Major Day In Her Life

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Sept. 19, 2022, has been years in the making. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was given the job of planning the event, but the queen had a heavy hand in planning her own funeral, too (via Insider).

Her Majesty didn't want the event to be boring, per BBC, and there were several personal touches throughout the long service. Many of the queen's requests were sentimental in nature and showed what was truly important in her life.

The queen's funeral broke tradition since it did not take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor (via Hello!). Though the monarch wanted her funeral to be at Westminster Abbey partly out of practicality — because it holds more than double the capacity of St. George's — it's also a location that holds bittersweet memories for her. Westminster is where Elizabeth married her true love, Prince Philip, in 1947, and where she was coronated in 1953.

In another nod to her late husband, Elizabeth chose to have the hymn "The Lord's my Shepherd" played at her funeral (via People). It was also played at the queen's wedding to Philip almost 75 years ago (via Royal.uk). Her Majesty and Philip had the longest royal marriage in history before he died in 2021.