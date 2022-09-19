Body Language Expert Explains King Charles' Emotions During God Save The King - Exclusive
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has been one of the biggest events in recent history. At the center of this monumental event is her successor, King Charles III. According to Us Weekly, a normally very composed and stoic King Charles III was deeply affected by hearing the national anthem "God Save the King" following the two-minute-long moment of silence observed across the country. It was clear that King Charles III was emotional, even wiping tears from his eyes as he looked on at his late mother's funeral (via Page Six).
While most can't imagine mourning a loved one in front of the entire world, King Charles III is well aware of his duty and is likely comforted by the myriad tributes that his mother has been honored with since her death on September 8. That doesn't mean that grieving his mother in public is easy, though, and a body language expert revealed some insight into how Charles is really holding up.
A body language expert weighs in
Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within" weighed in on how King Charles was likely feeling, as well as what was clear from the new king's body language at his mother's funeral. Ponce started by drawing attention to the importance of the song "God Save The King," saying, "'God Save Our King.' Words unsung in decades, was undoubtedly a turning point in today's funeral. It was an emotional moment for the UK, worldwide audiences, and King Charles III himself."
As noted on The Royal Household website, "God Save The King" is the British national anthem, and it dates back to 1745. Of course, during Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the word "king" was replaced with "queen," but the lyrics have now returned to their original form in honor of the new king.
While "God Save The King" was sung, Ponce describes the range of emotions that were clear through King Charles' body language, telling The List, "While those around him sang, including his wife and sons, you could see both sadness and nervousness in his eyes. To be expected, this was a mixed experience for the King. On the one hand he was touched by the overwhelming love for his mother. While on the other hand, the song marked a new reality. He is now King."
King Charles III's real reaction
Body language expert Jess Ponce III made a point we can all understand, telling The List, "Can you imagine what it must feel like to hear those words — words you've wanted to hear your whole life — while millions of eyes watched your reaction? No stranger to scrutiny, King Charles II, remained calm, demure, and present in this milestone moment."
Ponce added, "Although he did not smile or change his facial expressions throughout the song, at one point his shoulders moved slightly forward and his eyes closed. It was a subtle gesture that he may be controlling mixed emotions and I believe a sign of what is to come — a leader with heart, decorum, and enthusiasm."
It's difficult to deny that this must have been an extremely challenging and conflicted moment for King Charles, but he got through it with grace, even though he was under a microscope. It's clear that even in difficult times, the new king knows what is at stake and what is expected of him. On September 9, in his first address as king, King Charles said (via Page Six), "My mother's reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me."