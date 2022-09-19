Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising
Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
Speculation ran rampant that Charlene and Albert were heading for divorce, while others believed that the princess was really suffering from mental health issues. But Charlene's close friends revealed that her health woes were very much real — and more serious than anyone thought. "It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue," a source told Page Six. "We don't know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa."
After she returned to Monaco, Albert revealed to People that his wife had checked in to a facility "outside of Monaco" just 11 days after she came home. By April 2022, Charlene had resumed some of her royal duties, but admitted to Monaco-Matin (via E! Online) that she still felt "fragile," adding that "the road has been long, difficult and so painful."
With all that she has been through, no one would have been surprised if Princess Charlene decided to skip Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Princess Charlene looked healthy at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
With all of the health problems Princess Charlene of Monaco has faced over the past year, many were surprised to see her at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. However, the royal accompanied her husband, Prince Albert II, looking like the picture of health in a sophisticated black dress and matching fascinator at the services (via Page Six).
After the queen's passing, Charlene shared a heartfelt tribute to Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch. "I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognized throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign," the princess wrote. "Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people."
Albert also sent his condolences in a letter to King Charles III. Like Charles — who ascended to the British throne upon his mother's passing – Albert became the leader of the principality of Monaco after his father, Prince Rainier III, died in 2005 (per Britannica). Albert was the only son of Rainier and American actress Grace Kelly.