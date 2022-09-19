Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising

Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.

Speculation ran rampant that Charlene and Albert were heading for divorce, while others believed that the princess was really suffering from mental health issues. But Charlene's close friends revealed that her health woes were very much real — and more serious than anyone thought. "It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue," a source told Page Six. "We don't know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa."

After she returned to Monaco, Albert revealed to People that his wife had checked in to a facility "outside of Monaco" just 11 days after she came home. By April 2022, Charlene had resumed some of her royal duties, but admitted to Monaco-Matin (via E! Online) that she still felt "fragile," adding that "the road has been long, difficult and so painful."

With all that she has been through, no one would have been surprised if Princess Charlene decided to skip Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.