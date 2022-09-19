Royal Fans Are Devastated By Princess Anne's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has devastated people all over the world, but royal fans were able to get some closure by watching her funeral. In the midst of the sadness of the day, many have paid particular attention to Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne.

Royal expert Tina Brown told The Washington Post that the queen represented "duty, service ... absolute sort of commitment to the British ideal of keep calm and carry on." Like her mother, Anne, Princess Royal, spends her time in the background quietly working. Yahoo New UK royal editor Omid Scobie said Anne's approach to royalty has been "to keep her head down and get on with her responsibilities—even when few are watching." A royal family friend told Scobie, "She needs no praise nor attention ... The work itself is where she gets her satisfaction."

Body language expert Judi James said that Anne is the child most like her mother, telling Express, "she is stoic, hard-working, practical, outspoken and challenging."

So what has fans so upset?