The Queen's Funeral Marks Two Fashion Firsts For Princess Charlotte

In her first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth II's death, Princess Charlotte simultaneously won and broke hearts on Monday when she attended the queen's funeral. Originally, no one was sure any of the members of the newest generation of royals would be attending, given their ages; Prince William and Prince Harry's children are both younger than they were when the brothers attended Princess Diana's funeral.

According to Hello!, the decision to bring Princess Charlotte and Prince George was one the Prince and Princess of Wales carefully considered last week, ultimately deciding their youngest, Prince Louis, 4, was too young to attend. While visiting mourners outside of Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton admitted it was her eldest George who had a better understanding of what was going on, per InStyle. She added that little optimist Louis said, "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now."

However, Princess Charlotte was spotted in photos published by Page Six shedding tears Monday for "Gran Gran" as Queen Elizabeth's casket was moved from the gun carriage to the hearse the queen helped design. Despite the somber occasion, there's no denying Charlotte looked like a princess and, as Vogue Australia noted, the spitting image of her mother, down to the way the young royal accessorized.