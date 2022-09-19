A Rare Interaction Between Prince William And Prince Harry Was Caught On Camera

Though the rift between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been ongoing for years, the brothers managed to have a fleeting interaction at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

You may recall that William and Harry haven't gotten along in quite a while. It's thought to be traced back to 2018 when Harry reportedly told William that he wasn't being very welcoming to Harry's wife, Meghan Markle (via Cosmopolitan). The bad feelings continued. By Easter 2019, the brothers attended a service and didn't speak to each other.

Things worsened after Harry stepped down as a senior working royal in January 2020. In March 2021 — when Harry and Meghan were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey — William, Prince of Wales, was said to be devastated (via ET Online).

Seeing Harry and William reunite at their grandmother's funeral was a sight for sore eyes, as so many want the brothers to get along again. Soon after news of the queen's death broke, they tried to present a joint front as they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, along with their wives (via CBS News).

It's a positive sign, perhaps, that William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made room for Harry and Meghan to find their seats at the funeral in St. George's Hall (via Hello!). It was a small interaction that may be a sign of hope.

However, it can also be summed up as a courteous gesture or a simple act of civility. Whether the brothers will ever truly make up remains to be seen.