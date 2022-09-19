Meghan Markle Reportedly Has A Request For King Charles Before She Leaves The UK

It's no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II's passing is making major changes to the dynamics within the royal family. It's clear, though, that we've only just scratched the surface of what is sure to transpire between the remaining royals, as Meghan Markle has reportedly made an interesting request of King Charles III (via Express). According to a "very good source," Meghan sent a formal letter to the new king requesting that the two of them sit down for a one-on-one meeting before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to their home in California. While there's no way of knowing what Meghan intends to discuss in her meeting with King Charles III or whether he will accept the invitation, it certainly begs the question of whether Meghan and Harry intend to make some changes to their relationship with the other royals.

On his YouTube channel, expert on the royal family, Neil Sean, said, "What's interesting here is, according to that good source, this was made in a formal letter. This is how you write to the king through his equity and of course that's passed on, etc." He went on to say, "It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they've been doing over the last two years." Time will tell what's to come of the meeting, but one can only hope that this major ending within the British monarchy will inspire some new beginnings.