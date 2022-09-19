Here's How They Really Came Up With The Seating Chart For The Queen's Funeral

On September 19, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey. The guest list was a big topic of discussion among viewers, with many wondering who would be in attendance and who would be left out of the proceedings. With a new rule in place to limit the number of people, former United States presidents — including Donald Trump and Barack Obama — were notably left out, per USA Today. But it was just not people. In fact, according to the Independent, entire countries did not receive invites, including Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.

Those who did get an invite included 2,000 royal family members, royal families from other countries, heads of states, and other world leaders. On the day of the funeral, those with the coveted invites entered Westminster Abbey, with the final attendee being the queen's coffin, per The Evening Standard. But as the 55-minute service began, our eyes were stuck on the seating arrangements, looking to see who was seated next to who and which royals would land in the front row.