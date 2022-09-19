The Fan-Favorite Royal Who Was Noticeably Absent From The Queen's Funeral

As the official funeral service began for Queen Elizabeth II, everyone was scanning the crowd to see who was invited, who was attending, and who was absent. The crux of the guest list is the royal family, but beyond them, about 2,000 others were sent invitations to the funeral (via DW). The millions watching from their television screens got glimpses of leaders from other countries including United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

And while these leaders are important, many are mainly interested in the family, specifically the children. A few days before the funeral, many of the queen's children and great grand-children were shown paying their respects by visiting her coffin in Westminster Hall, per People. The children stood by their parents to mourn their great-grandmother, but as the day of the funeral approached, many wondered which of those children would be present for the service. At the start of the funeral, one fan-favorite royal was noticeably absent from the proceedings.