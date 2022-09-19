Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

There's no denying the special bond Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared with their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. It was the queen who reportedly suggested the name Beatrice after finding out that she was to be named Annabel, which Her Majesty allegedly found to be "too yuppie," (via Marie Claire).

According to the Daily Express, Her Majesty felt especially maternal to Beatrice and Eugenie following the divorce of their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The queen absolutely adored them both, as sources close to the family have shared. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have, reportedly, been taking the queen's death hard. The pair released a letter on Instagram, which shared how painful the loss of their beloved "grannie" has been.

"We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen, and our beloved Grannie," the pair wrote. "For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."

Since the duo was so close with the queen, there likely was a good reason for their strange behavior at Her Majesty's funeral.