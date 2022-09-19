The Queen's Corgis Made Quite The Show At Her Funeral

The late Queen Elizabeth II had more than 30 corgis in her lifetime (via BBC) and received her first — Susan — from her father when she was just 18, per Today. Many of her later pets were descendants of Susan, and the queen also bred corgis with dachshunds, creating her own breed, the dorgi.

Per Good To Know, at the time of her passing on September 8, the queen left behind four dogs, including two corgis, a dorgi, and Lissy, a prize-winning cocker spaniel. Queen Elizabeth was gifted three pups in 2021, though sadly, five-month-old Fergus passed away, according to the outlet.

The corgis, Sandy and Muick, were gifts from Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his daughters in 2021 (per BBC). The Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson — who continue to live together — will be taking the dogs home with them. Prince Andrew has been present at funeral events, though he has been embroiled in scandal since news of his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein first made waves in 2015, per The New York Times.

With live streams of the queen's funeral events from Sky News and photo play-by-plays via Daily Mail, viewers around the world have kept up with the process of laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest, though private events will continue after public mourning at Windsor Castle. And, of course, the monarch's cherished companions have been included in the day's solemn proceedings.