Princess Charlotte And Prince Harry Share A Sweet Moment During The Queen's Committal Service

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has had all eyes on him following his arrival back to the United Kingdom for a charity event a few weeks ago. He happened to be in town for the tragic death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, even rushing to her side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland (via the Independent).

Now, he continues to find himself in the spotlight as fans and critics alike look to him at the events leading to the queen's funeral. He got to wear his military uniform alongside his brother and cousins at the Vigil of the Princes — an honor he has not had since he and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, chose to step away from their royal duties in 2020 (per Forbes).

At the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, viewers were looking to both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to see their reactions. However, in the process, an adorable moment between Prince Harry and his niece, Princess Charlotte of Wales, was captured. The moment occurred during the committal service, before the queen's coffin was placed into the chapel's vault (via the Daily Mail).

Princess Charlotte of Wales, who was seated between her mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and her uncle Harry, took a second to rearrange her hat. In the process, she looked up at her uncle, who smiled sweetly at her. The adorable moment was caught on camera.