Why An Insider Claims Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Eager To Leave The UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been in the United Kingdom for a few weeks (via Harper's Bazaar). The couple was originally planning to be in the country for only a short period to speak at charity events that are special to them in both the U.K. and Europe. However, with the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II, their itinerary changed.

Instead, Meghan and Harry had to attend the funeral of the prince's beloved grandmother. With all eyes on them, the couple put on a united front at the service (via Hello! Magazine). Meghan was observed crying at the funeral, and Harry shared a sweet moment with his niece, Prince Charlotte.

However, a source close to the family shared that Harry and Meghan are eager to leave the United Kingdom and return to life in California, InTouch Weekly reports.

"Meghan and Harry won't stick around after the queen's funeral and plan to return to California. Obviously, they were unprepared to remain in the U.K. for this long," the source said. "It's been an emotional and heartbreaking week — but, naturally, they're looking forward to getting back to Lilibet and Archie. This is the longest amount of time they've ever been apart from their kids in one go."

The couple's trip to the U.K. didn't turn out the way they expected. Instead of attending special charity events, they've been mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth.