Here's How Much Money British Taxpayers Likely Had To Dole Out For The Queen's Funeral

The queen's state funeral was attended by 2,000 people, with a number of heads of state from around the world traveling to pay their respects. Of course, thousands and thousands of people lined the routes in London and Windsor as the queen's coffin traveled from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle. Hundreds of millions watched the funeral and committal service from around the world, and in the U.K., there was an official 10 days of national mourning, according to TimeOut. The day of the queen's funeral was further announced as an official bank holiday. "The government wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the State Funeral to mark Her Majesty's passing and commemorate Her reign," the U.K.'s website noted.

Upon news of the queen's death on September 8, people began to flock to London. This resulted in an economic boost as hotels filled up and royal fans spent money on souvenirs, per AP News. But does that boost counter how much taxpayers in Britain paid for the elaborate state funeral and committal service for Queen Elizabeth?