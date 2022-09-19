Here's How Much Money British Taxpayers Likely Had To Dole Out For The Queen's Funeral
The queen's state funeral was attended by 2,000 people, with a number of heads of state from around the world traveling to pay their respects. Of course, thousands and thousands of people lined the routes in London and Windsor as the queen's coffin traveled from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle. Hundreds of millions watched the funeral and committal service from around the world, and in the U.K., there was an official 10 days of national mourning, according to TimeOut. The day of the queen's funeral was further announced as an official bank holiday. "The government wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the State Funeral to mark Her Majesty's passing and commemorate Her reign," the U.K.'s website noted.
Upon news of the queen's death on September 8, people began to flock to London. This resulted in an economic boost as hotels filled up and royal fans spent money on souvenirs, per AP News. But does that boost counter how much taxpayers in Britain paid for the elaborate state funeral and committal service for Queen Elizabeth?
The security costs for Queen Elizabeth's funeral were the biggest expense
The funeral for Queen Elizabeth was a historic event, at a scale that hadn't been seen before. The last state funeral in the country was for Winston Churchill in 1965, per The Washington Post. The cost for the intense security that was in place for the funeral was estimated by a former royal security officer to top $7.5 million, according to the New York Post. The cost is likely higher than other large events due to the number of dignitaries in attendance. Security for the wedding of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2011 was estimated at $7.2 million, and the funeral for Queen Elizabeth was larger in scale than that. The funeral for the Queen Mother in 2002 is estimated to have cost a total of nearly $6 million, per The New York Times.
"The vast majority of the British people, I guarantee, will want this to be an impressive and flawless occasion with the eyes of the world on London," Kim Darroch, a former British ambassador to the United States, told The Washington Post. "They will not be the least bit interested in what it costs — curious maybe, but not resentful."