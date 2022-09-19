Expert Rejects Criticism About George & Charlotte's Role In Queen's Funeral - Exclusive

The comparisons between Princess Diana's 1997 funeral and Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19 have been inescapable. A grown Prince William and Prince Harry — now Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, respectively — walked behind a casket drawn in a gun carriage as crowds lined the streets between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey.

But it's the images of the boys walking behind Princess Diana's casket during her 1997 funeral that haunted some of the record-breaking number of viewers of Queen Elizabeth's funeral. In a last minute decision, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 — second and third in line to the throne respectively — were not only given permission to attend the funeral, but they walked behind their great-grandmother's coffin as it was pulled to Windsor Castle.

In the immediate aftermath of the funeral, some users on social media were quick to point out George and Charlotte's impeccable manners as the event unfolded. "Such well behaved kids. They did their Granny proud," one Twitter commenter wrote. But still, others highlighted the potentially scarring experience of walking behind the great-grandmother's coffin with so many eyes on them.