The Devastating Connection To Princess Diana's Funeral Twitter Can't Stop Talking About

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is sure to have been an emotional experience for avid royalists, world leaders, and, of course, the royal family. However, some are pointing out that a detail reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1997 funeral may have been a royal faux pas.

It's worth noting that while the funerals for both Princess Diana and the late queen were massive events, there are significant differences between the two. For one, as the former head of state, Her Majesty's final sendoff was a state funeral. In contrast, as Washington Post reported at the time, the late Princess Diana's service was not. As such, the queen's funeral was on a much grander scale. In fact, according to Metro, the funeral for the late monarch is likely to be the most-watched television event in history. At the time of writing, over 400,000 viewers were watching the BBC live stream for the funeral on YouTube, and a further 438,000 tuned in to Sky News' YouTube offering.

Adding to the magnitude of Her Majesty's funeral is the number of dignitaries present. CBS News reported that an estimated 500 world leaders and royals would be in attendance. It's no surprise, then, that Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, spoke to AP News of the "unprecedented" risks present. In light of the differences between Diana and the queen, then, what part of the proceedings has gotten tongues wagging? And why is it reminding royal watchers of Princess Diana's funeral decades on?