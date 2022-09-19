The Devastating Connection To Princess Diana's Funeral Twitter Can't Stop Talking About
The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is sure to have been an emotional experience for avid royalists, world leaders, and, of course, the royal family. However, some are pointing out that a detail reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1997 funeral may have been a royal faux pas.
It's worth noting that while the funerals for both Princess Diana and the late queen were massive events, there are significant differences between the two. For one, as the former head of state, Her Majesty's final sendoff was a state funeral. In contrast, as Washington Post reported at the time, the late Princess Diana's service was not. As such, the queen's funeral was on a much grander scale. In fact, according to Metro, the funeral for the late monarch is likely to be the most-watched television event in history. At the time of writing, over 400,000 viewers were watching the BBC live stream for the funeral on YouTube, and a further 438,000 tuned in to Sky News' YouTube offering.
Adding to the magnitude of Her Majesty's funeral is the number of dignitaries present. CBS News reported that an estimated 500 world leaders and royals would be in attendance. It's no surprise, then, that Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, spoke to AP News of the "unprecedented" risks present. In light of the differences between Diana and the queen, then, what part of the proceedings has gotten tongues wagging? And why is it reminding royal watchers of Princess Diana's funeral decades on?
Some aren't loving the inclusion of Prince William's children
Despite the differences between Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II's respective funerals, some have been quick to point out that there is, in fact, an eerie similarity. That would be the inclusion of Prince William, Prince of Wales' children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the funeral procession.
Both Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales walked behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it entered Westminster Abbey. For some who recalled the downcast faces of young Prince William and Prince Harry trailing behind the coffin of their mother decades prior, it hit too close to home. Taking to Twitter, one social media user wrote that their inclusion was, "Reminding me too much of Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind Diana's [coffin]. Did they not learn anything?" It bears mentioning that in the 2017 documentary, "Diana, 7 Days," the brothers addressed how difficult it was to trail behind their mother's coffin. William, Prince of Wales, described it as "One of the hardest things I've ever done" (via Us Weekly). He also reminisced on it being, a "long and lonely walk." Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, told Newsweek, "I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances."
In that same interview, Harry mused, "I don't think it would happen today." Evidently, the aforementioned Twitter user felt the same way ... so why were Prince George and Princess Charlotte included in the funeral procession?
There's one key difference at play
Despite the similarities between Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II's funerals, it should be pointed out that in the case of Her Majesty, the inclusion of Prince George and Princess Charlotte came with an added layer of comfort: their parents.
Per Hello!, while the young siblings were initially set to walk behind their parents in the procession, that was changed shortly before the proceedings began. Instead, they walked between their parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. As seen in the BBC live stream, both were seated next to their parents in Westminster Abbey during the funeral itself. Another key element? As noted by the Daily Mail, the children only joined the proceedings at the church after arriving with their mother and Camilla, Queen Consort. It's in stark contrast to the "long and lonely walk" described by their father, Prince William, years prior (via Us Weekly).
Ultimately, royal or not, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales are sure to be devastated by the loss of their great-grandmother. Whether they'll appreciate having been included in the procession, only time will tell. However, something tells us the proximity of both parents will go a long way in helping them navigate their grief in the coming days, months, and even years ahead.