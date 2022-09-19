Mexico's Foreign Minister Faces Backlash Over His Actions At The Queen's Funeral

Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard shared several tweets on Monday documenting his time in London, including a photo of him signing the Book of Condolences on behalf of Mexico. But none drew as much ire as the selfie he uploaded of him and his wife in their funeral blacks (via the Daily Mail). "At the State Funeral of HM (Her Majesty) Queen Elizabeth II," the caption read. The photo was uploaded before the funeral began.

Immediately, Twitter users flocked to the comments to express their disappointment. "You're not at a birthday party to be taking selfies, Marcelo," one person wrote. "[Act accordingly.] You are representing Mexico." Others indicated amusement, sharing memes poking fun at Ebrard and his perceived blunder.

Ebrard's selfie wasn't the funeral's only misstep: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Theroux faced backlash for frivolous behavior in London days before the funeral. Still, while a spokesperson for Theroux addressed the incident, Ebrard has yet to respond to his own backlash, or to take the offending photo down.