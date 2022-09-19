Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is Being Criticized For Behavior Days Before The Queen's Funeral

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no stranger to controversy. He's been criticized for everything from wearing blackface (repeatedly) to having his entire family don over-the-top Indian clothing multiple times during a trip to India (per National Post). He's also accustomed to having his unscripted moments captured on-camera by onlookers — photos of the grinning politician photobombing both a beach wedding (while he was shirtless!) and a prom picture went viral a few years ago. So it should come as no surprise to Trudeau that his latest gaffe was filmed and shared with the world.

Daily Mail reported that, on the evening of September 17, while in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Trudeau belted out Queen's iconic song "Bohemian Rhapsody" while leaning on the piano in the Corinthia Hotel's lobby. Video of the incident shows Trudeau in casual attire singing Freddie Mercury's lyrics, such as "Easy come, easy go, little high, little low." Many of the articles and social media posts about the occasion speculate that Trudeau might have been drunk.

A spokesperson for Trudeau defended his behavior. "After dinner on Saturday, the Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty," the spokesperson said, per The Telegraph. "Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby, which resulted in some members of the delegation including the Prime Minister joining."