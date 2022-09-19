Funeral Attendee Shares How Prince Harry Reassured Meghan Markle During The Service
It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't had the easiest time adapting to life in the royal family. From the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan has endured ups and downs with her royal in-laws (via Us Weekly). The strain in the relationship between the royals and the Sussexes showed in King Charles III's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He stated, "I want ... to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas." Many considered this a vague topic and were confused why he chose not to call them by their titles.
Things seemed to be especially tense as Meghan did not to make the trip to Scotland with Harry when word that Queen Elizabeth was near death (via ET Online) — although Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales, did not make the trip, either.
Since there is such tension between Markle and the rest of the royal family, Prince Harry made sure she would be comfortable at his grandmother's funeral. A funeral attendee opened up about the sweet gestures.
A source shared what Prince Harry was really like at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
At Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was clearly upset (via the New York Post). Seen crying at the service, the duchess was in mourning. While things weren't always easy between Meghan and the rest of the royals, the royal family stood united during the funeral service of their matriarch.
A funeral attendee, attorney Pranav Bhanot, told People that the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, went out of his way to make sure his wife was comfortable at the funeral for his late grandmother. "You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," the source said. "I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan. When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable."
And while much has been made of the couple's handholding, many people felt the contact was normal and needed in such a difficult time.