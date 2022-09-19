Funeral Attendee Shares How Prince Harry Reassured Meghan Markle During The Service

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't had the easiest time adapting to life in the royal family. From the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan has endured ups and downs with her royal in-laws (via Us Weekly). The strain in the relationship between the royals and the Sussexes showed in King Charles III's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He stated, "I want ... to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas." Many considered this a vague topic and were confused why he chose not to call them by their titles.

Things seemed to be especially tense as Meghan did not to make the trip to Scotland with Harry when word that Queen Elizabeth was near death (via ET Online) — although Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales, did not make the trip, either.

Since there is such tension between Markle and the rest of the royal family, Prince Harry made sure she would be comfortable at his grandmother's funeral. A funeral attendee opened up about the sweet gestures.