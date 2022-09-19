Piers Morgan Slams Meghan And Harry During Live Coverage Of The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on September 19, drawing a record-breaking four billion viewers from around the world. According to the Mirror, Piers Morgan reported live on the event for Fox News, where he didn't hold back his criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the queen's funeral along with around 2,000 guests including other members of the royal family and world leaders (per CNBC). Their role in the funeral was significant — Harry stood beside his brother William, Prince of Wales, during the procession, for example (via People). But in other ways, the Sussexes's strained relationship with the royal family was evident.

According to TIME, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were placed in the second row at the funeral, rather than being given seats in the front row with Prince William, Princess Catherine of Wales, and other top royals. Harry was also banned from wearing military uniform attire, due to his relinquishing of his royal duties.

Clearly, Harry and Meghan are treated a bit differently than other key members of the royal family. But to some onlookers — like Morgan — Harry and Meghan only had it coming.