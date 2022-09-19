General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn Flashes Back To Her Time On An Iconic Sci-Fi Series

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn has made appearances on such classic TV shows as "Little House on the Prairie," "The Incredible Hulk," "Magnum P.I." "Simon & Simon," and "Knight Rider," as well as several others. While her soap career began on "One Life to Live" where she played Marco Dane's (Gerald Anthony) secretary, it wasn't until she played Julia Wainwright Capwell on "Santa Barbara" that she became a major soap player. She began the role of Alexis Davis on "General Hospital" in 1996, and has been a fan favorite ever since (via Soap Central). "GH" gave her the stability she needed to raise her daughter as a single mother.

According to IMDb, Grahn won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Santa Barbara" in 1989, and won it again in 2012 for her work on "General Hospital." She has also nabbed 10 more Daytime Emmy nominations. There was a point where she even juggled several separate roles around the same time, including "GH," its spin-off series "Port Charles," "7th Heaven," and "Melrose Place" (per Soap Hub).

Through acting, Grahn has been able to delve into new experiences and scenarios, and even once explored strange new worlds.