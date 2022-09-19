Is The Public Allowed To Visit The Royal Vault?

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, Her Majesty has now been laid to rest at Windsor. Her arrival at Windsor followed a 10-day mourning period, including a period of lying in state, where the public could visit the queen's coffin. Hundreds of thousands of people reportedly visited, including famous faces like David Beckham and President Joe Biden, according to People. Fans and admirers from around the world also had the opportunity to witness the late monarch's state funeral. The funeral took place on September 19 in London but was televised all over the world, drawing in a record-breaking 4 billion viewers (via Express).

Many people are still reckoning with the loss of the queen, who reigned for the last 70 years. As The Washington Post points out, at least 90% of people alive today have never seen a world where Queen Elizabeth II wasn't the monarch. And to pay their respects to such a prominent, long-standing figure, thousands have gathered outside of Buckingham Palace, Windsor, and other locations that were significant to the queen (per Reuters).

Now that Her Majesty will rest permanently at Windsor Castle, some members of the public may be wondering if they can visit the site to bid their farewells up close.