Kyle Abrams Opens Up About Relationship With Love Is Blind Costar Deepti - Exclusive

Kyle Abrams shared that one of the biggest reasons he and Deepti Vempati get along is because of their shared humor. Unfortunately, he didn't think that aspect of their personalities was well showcased in the original series and is hoping viewers will enjoy seeing more of their genuine interactions in "After the Altar." "She's really witty and funny. That was the best part of our relationship — we banter and have conversations. That in itself could be a show," Abrams said.

Ultimately, he decided to speak up about his feelings for Vempati during the reunion because he felt like she wasn't getting enough credit. "It also was the way that Shake was going off the rails. I was like, 'Wow, she's so underappreciated, and you're an idiot.' I wanted to make that a point. That was my motivation, how he was crashing and burning. I was like, 'You're not shedding any positive light on Deepti right now. You're just making it about [your]self.' It was so annoying," he recalled. Since the reunion, fans have been dying to know if Abrams and Vampati are dating. And it seems like they may finally get some answers from "After the Altar." In the three-episode series, the pair considers moving the friendship they've developed into a committed romantic relationship.

You can stream "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" Season 2 on Netflix.