Prince George And Princess Charlotte Have Taken On New Names After The Queen's Funeral

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has already brought about big changes for the royal family, especially when it comes to titles. Most notably, her eldest son inherited the throne and became King Charles III.

Before the queen's passing, Charles held the honor of being the Prince of Wales, per BBC, and, as he addressed Great Britain for the first time as king, Charles announced that he was naming his elder son, William, and his wife, Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," Charles revealed. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

Just before their wedding in 2011, William and Kate were given the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by Queen Elizabeth, per People. As a result, they used the surname Cambridge for their family, which also includes their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But, with the new titles given to them by the king, the family of five will now go through a complete surname change.