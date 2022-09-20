Prince George And Princess Charlotte Have Taken On New Names After The Queen's Funeral
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has already brought about big changes for the royal family, especially when it comes to titles. Most notably, her eldest son inherited the throne and became King Charles III.
Before the queen's passing, Charles held the honor of being the Prince of Wales, per BBC, and, as he addressed Great Britain for the first time as king, Charles announced that he was naming his elder son, William, and his wife, Catherine, the new Prince and Princess of Wales.
"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," Charles revealed. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."
Just before their wedding in 2011, William and Kate were given the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by Queen Elizabeth, per People. As a result, they used the surname Cambridge for their family, which also includes their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
But, with the new titles given to them by the king, the family of five will now go through a complete surname change.
William and Kate's children will now go by the surname Wales
With William and Catherine now the Prince and Princess of Wales, their entire family — including their three children — will now be using the surname Wales. The change was revealed on the order of service for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, per Express.
"This must have been an enormous few days for Catherine. She's taken on a new role herself, but she's also got to teach her very young children, aged nine, seven and four, that their surnames have changed," royal expert Angela Mollard told Wales Online. "They are no longer George, Charlotte and Louis Cambridge, they are now George, Charlotte and Louis Wales."
Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales have recently seen a great deal of change. Not only are they mourning their beloved great-grandmother, but they also moved to Windsor this summer, and all three started a new school in September, per People.
And, while the Waleses have been living in Adelaide Cottage, sources say that, with the queen's passing, William and Kate will be moving their family into Windsor Castle sometime in the future.
"They will want as little disruption to their children's lives as possible right now," an insider told the Daily Mail. "They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children."