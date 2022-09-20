Why You Might Be Seeing Less Of Alison Sweeney As Sami On Days Of Our Lives Than Ever Before

Alison Sweeney has been bringing the character of Sami Brady to life on "Days of Our Lives" for decades. The actress is a huge favorite among viewers of the show, and Sami is one of the most entertaining characters in Salem. However, these days fans don't see as much of Sami as they used to. Ever since Sweeney left "Days of Our Lives" in 2014 (via E! Online), her character has been popping in and out of Salem for short stints and big drama. However, it seems that fans won't see Sweeney return to Salem full-time in the near future.

"I love playing Sami but no, full-time is not the plan for me," Sweeney previously told People. The actress went on to reveal that committing to a "Days of Our Lives" contract won't allow her to continue to work on other projects that spark her interest. "I produce and develop content for Hallmark, and for other streaming services, and I love getting to do my own projects; I love producing. It's really been such a joy, and such a new, fresh, fun challenge for me," she said.

Although Sami never seems too far away from Salem, it might be quite some time before fans get another dose of the character as Sweeney seems to be a very busy woman.