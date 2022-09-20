Why You Might Be Seeing Less Of Alison Sweeney As Sami On Days Of Our Lives Than Ever Before
Alison Sweeney has been bringing the character of Sami Brady to life on "Days of Our Lives" for decades. The actress is a huge favorite among viewers of the show, and Sami is one of the most entertaining characters in Salem. However, these days fans don't see as much of Sami as they used to. Ever since Sweeney left "Days of Our Lives" in 2014 (via E! Online), her character has been popping in and out of Salem for short stints and big drama. However, it seems that fans won't see Sweeney return to Salem full-time in the near future.
"I love playing Sami but no, full-time is not the plan for me," Sweeney previously told People. The actress went on to reveal that committing to a "Days of Our Lives" contract won't allow her to continue to work on other projects that spark her interest. "I produce and develop content for Hallmark, and for other streaming services, and I love getting to do my own projects; I love producing. It's really been such a joy, and such a new, fresh, fun challenge for me," she said.
Although Sami never seems too far away from Salem, it might be quite some time before fans get another dose of the character as Sweeney seems to be a very busy woman.
Alison Sweeney inks new contract with Hallmark
This week it was revealed that Alison Sweeney has signed a multi-picture deal with The Hallmark Channel and it appears that she'll be very busy creating content there for the foreseeable future, per Deadline. "I am thrilled to continue to work with Hallmark as they continue to support my work as an actress and as a producer," Sweeney said. "I'm very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!"
While fans may be excited about all of Sweeney's upcoming Hallmark projects, it seems that her contract may keep her away from returning to "Days of Our Lives" as Sami Brady for a while. Sami is such a huge fan-favorite character and viewers love watching her create drama in Salem. However, Sweeney's most recent stint on the soap opera saw Sami being completely devastated when she found out that her fiance Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) had been the person behind her kidnapping and that her ex-husband EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) had an affair with your younger sister, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), per Celebrating The Soaps.
It seems that Sami's earned some time away from Salem, but fans looking to see more of Sweeney will be able to do so on The Hallmark Channel.