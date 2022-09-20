Why Rachel Lindsay Stresses The Importance Of Diversity In Reality TV - Exclusive

Another season of "The Bachelorette" comes to a close tonight, with the second part of the finale airing at 8 p.m. ET. But this season is not without controversy. Finalist Erich Schwer came under fire after a high school yearbook picture of him donning Blackface was made public (per Women's Health).

This isn't the first time "The Bachelor" series has cast contestants with racially insensitive pasts. During Matt James' season in 2021, pictures of his final rose pick Rachael Kirkconnell in an antebellum costume circulated the internet. (James was the first Black lead of "The Bachelor.") Lee Garrett, who was cast on the first Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's season, had several racist tweets, including those comparing the NAACP to the KKK and calling Black Lives Matter a "terrorist organization" (via Variety). Lindsay recently reacted to the Blackface controversy on her podcast called "Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay," saying, "As sure as there will be roses, there will be racism when it comes to 'The Bachelor' franchise."

The franchise has also been criticized for its lack of diversity in casting — Buzzfeed reports that the franchise did not cast any Black contestants from 2009 to 2012. Lindsay spoke exclusively to The List about the importance of promoting diversity in reality TV casting.