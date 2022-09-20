Meghan Markle Is At The Heart Of Another Royal-Related Conspiracy Theory

If there is one thing to be learned about social media in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, it's that there are two clear camps: royal fans and royal haters. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is perhaps one of the most loved and most hated royals; she clearly has supporters who defend her as well as those who are intent on criticizing her every move.

Last week, she was pummeled online simply for holding her husband's hand while walking out of a service at the Palace of Westminster because royal protocol doesn't permit public displays of affection (via BuzzFeed).

However, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, aren't working royals anymore, so the gesture was perfectly fine, not to mention an entirely normal thing to do — especially when grieving.

Now the Duchess of Sussex is being accused of being the only royal who was publicly emotional as well as purposely showing false emotion at the same time.