Meghan Markle Is At The Heart Of Another Royal-Related Conspiracy Theory
If there is one thing to be learned about social media in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death, it's that there are two clear camps: royal fans and royal haters. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is perhaps one of the most loved and most hated royals; she clearly has supporters who defend her as well as those who are intent on criticizing her every move.
Last week, she was pummeled online simply for holding her husband's hand while walking out of a service at the Palace of Westminster because royal protocol doesn't permit public displays of affection (via BuzzFeed).
However, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, aren't working royals anymore, so the gesture was perfectly fine, not to mention an entirely normal thing to do — especially when grieving.
Now the Duchess of Sussex is being accused of being the only royal who was publicly emotional as well as purposely showing false emotion at the same time.
Meghan Markle was captured crying at the Queen's funeral
According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle's fans are purporting on Twitter that she is the only one in the royal family who cried at the queen's funeral. Video captured the Duchess of Sussex with one tear streaming down her face and looking quite upset.
A fan tweeted, "Meghan being the only one who cried for the Queen.... Sums up everything really." However, Meghan wasn't actually the only royal to cry or show emotion in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. Both King Charles III and Prince Harry were seen with tears this past week (via Harper's Bazaar).
Then, of course, there were those who criticized Meghan for crying at all. One Twitter user wrote, "I just don't understand.. the people and family members who've literally known the Queen the longest (I have not seen) publicly shed 1 tear. MM knew the Queen for at most 4 years and she's crying?"
Fans of Meghan were quick to jump to her defense. One commented, "People who never even met her all over the world shed a tear so why would someone who is her daughter in law shedding a tear be called acting? People are truly weird."