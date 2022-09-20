What The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Of Brooke's Latest Attempt To 'Win Back' Ridge

For a couple who tout themselves as being destined to be together, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are frequently on the outs. Over the last couple of decades, Brooke and Ridge have hit a litany of roadblocks, sending their marriage to an abrupt halt. Whether it's Brooke's tendency to bed her sister's husband or Ridge's undeniable connection to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), they frequently fall apart. Unfortunately for Brooke, her marriage to Ridge startled to crumble late last year, following a scandalous kiss with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Despite being sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who switched the drink labels to spike Brooke's beverage, the damage was done (via Soaps). She and Ridge haven't recovered from that indiscretion.

In the months following Brooke and Deacon's kiss, Ridge and Taylor have grown closer, culminating in a forbidden kiss whilst in Monte Carlo visiting their daughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The joy of seeing Steffy reunited with Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) swept them up in the moment, causing them to lock lips (via Soap Hub). Since returning to Los Angeles, Taylor has been quite upfront about her desire to get Ridge back. However, Brooke will not give up her husband that easily, and she's taking active steps to ensure that Ridge stays with her.

Although, even though Brooke thinks this is the best course of action, that doesn't mean the viewers do. In fact, the viewers are adamantly against all of her latest efforts.