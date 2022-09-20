What The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Of Brooke's Latest Attempt To 'Win Back' Ridge
For a couple who tout themselves as being destined to be together, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are frequently on the outs. Over the last couple of decades, Brooke and Ridge have hit a litany of roadblocks, sending their marriage to an abrupt halt. Whether it's Brooke's tendency to bed her sister's husband or Ridge's undeniable connection to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), they frequently fall apart. Unfortunately for Brooke, her marriage to Ridge startled to crumble late last year, following a scandalous kiss with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Despite being sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who switched the drink labels to spike Brooke's beverage, the damage was done (via Soaps). She and Ridge haven't recovered from that indiscretion.
In the months following Brooke and Deacon's kiss, Ridge and Taylor have grown closer, culminating in a forbidden kiss whilst in Monte Carlo visiting their daughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The joy of seeing Steffy reunited with Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan) swept them up in the moment, causing them to lock lips (via Soap Hub). Since returning to Los Angeles, Taylor has been quite upfront about her desire to get Ridge back. However, Brooke will not give up her husband that easily, and she's taking active steps to ensure that Ridge stays with her.
Although, even though Brooke thinks this is the best course of action, that doesn't mean the viewers do. In fact, the viewers are adamantly against all of her latest efforts.
Fans don't believe Brooke and Ridge are each other's destiny
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" posted a clip from one of this week's episodes which featured a conversation between Brooke Logan and Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle). In the clip, they discuss her latest efforts at winning Ridge back, and it includes planning a romantic evening for the two. However, viewers on social media, Twitter in particular, are not being kind to the idea of Brooke and Ridge continuing on.
One viewer tweeted, "If you have to remind someone of the love that you've shared, especially when you're already married, then it may mean that the time has passed. This historical back and forth, makes all three look pathetic." Another fan thinks Brooke is above reuniting with her husband, saying, "I honestly think that Brooke deserves someone better. Ridge is too wishy washy." It's clear that the audience doesn't think Ridge is Brooke's destiny by the comments they're leaving for the powers that be.
A specific moment in the video shows Brooke mentioning missing her yearly physical, which one viewer believes will become a part of Brooke's plan to get Ridge back. They wrote, "Why did Brooke mention missing her yearly checkup? I'll bet she will use some health issue to keep Ridge from going to Taylor. Since the destiny crap doesn't seem to be working. Typical Brooke."