Dog Expert Shares Crushing News About The Queen's Corgis After Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate dog lover. She had become synonymous with the corgi, having helped launch the breed into popularity, according to the BBC. Her love for the adorable pups started at 7 years old when she fell in love with the breed and wanted one of her own. While corgis were popular in Wales at the time, they had yet to make waves in the queen's native London. However, young Elizabeth got two puppies from a breeder and the rest was history.

Throughout the rest of her life, Queen Elizabeth had 30 corgis and corgi-dachshund mixes, called "dorgis," (via People). Her loyal companions were well cared for throughout their lives.

She loved the breed so much that during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the world got to witness the first-ever corgi derby! At the time of her death, she had four dogs — one dorgi, one cocker spaniel, and two corgis. A dog expert recently weighed in that her beloved pups may be deeply grieving the late monarch.