Prince George Has A Mischievous Moment On His Way Back From The Queen's Funeral

Possibly the most significant historical moment of 2022 was Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Held on September 19, the funeral was attended by thousands of public mourners and more than 100 global public figures — including U.S. President Joe Biden. The funeral was as grand as it was traditional, having been planned years in advance. Also in attendance, of course, were the queen's royal family.

According to the BBC, members of the royal family at the funeral included King Charles III, his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, William, Prince of Wales, as well as his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and both of their families, among many others. The outlet reports that even some of the youngest members of the late queen's family were present among the 2,000 funeral guests, including Prince George of Wales. The 9-year-old Prince George of Wales is the eldest son of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Placed next to his sister, Princess Charlotte of Wales, during the funeral procession (via People), Prince George of Wales seemed to have behaved well during the day's events — according to Marie Claire – but one particular moment of mischief was caught that proved even royal children can only be serious for so long.