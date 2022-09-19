Why Royal Fans Are Absolutely Gutted For Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral

All over the world, people are expressing their sadness and solidarity with the royal family as they grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch's funeral is expected to break a major record as the most-watched live TV event.

Viewers have particularly sympathized with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to The Guardian, at ages 9 and 7, Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are the youngest mourners in attendance, and George and Charlotte's role in the queen's funeral was a much-considered decision.

"As parents they have, of course, thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them," an insider told the Daily Mail of the Prince and Princess of Wales. "Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are up to it." Both children attended Prince Philip's memorial service in March 2022.

Dressed in a black hat and coat, Charlotte accompanied George, who was dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie. The children walked between their parents, William and Catherine, as the family followed the queen's coffin, per Express.

"Their grand mama would be so proud," one royal fan tweeted. "Their behaviour and attitude is absolute, how mature and respectful. They take their role seriously at such a young age." Princess Charlotte even paid a touching tribute to the queen by wearing a horseshoe-shaped brooch that Elizabeth had given her.

While Charlotte was stoic for the service, the young girl's actions afterward pulled at the heartstrings of royal fans.