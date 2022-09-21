Expert Explains How King Charles Gave Prince Harry An Unexpected Honor At The Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry wasn't afforded many honors throughout the week leading up to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. We saw the Duke of Sussex stripped of his privilege to wear a military uniform during the procession to Westminster Hall, while the only other royal who received similar treatment was the disgraced Prince Andrew. While Harry was permitted to don the uniform while standing vigil at the Queen's coffin with his cousins, he sported morning dress to the funeral itself.

Of course, royal fans will recall how the duke and Meghan Markle, who stepped away from being working members of the royal family back in March of 2020, were also somewhat on the fringes of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June of this year, with the couple being notably absent from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (via People).

But according to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex was afforded a huge honor at his grandmother's widely-watched funeral on Monday — one that he may not have been expecting.