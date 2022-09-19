Here's Why Prince Harry Wasn't In Military Attire For The Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry wore his morning suit to Queen Elizabeth's funeral rather than his military uniform as he was not granted permission to do so (via Metro). Instead, he wore a black suit jacket with his various medals pinned to it. His brother, William, Prince of Wales, attended his grandmother's funeral in his Royal Air Force uniform.

Although Harry served in the armed forces for 10 years, when he stepped down as a working senior royal, he lost the privilege of wearing his military uniform to formal events, including Trooping the Color, Remembrance Sunday, and state funerals (via Us Weekly). He also wasn't able to salute the queen's coffin (via ET Online).

While King Charles III granted special permission for the Duke of Sussex to wear his military uniform at the queen's lying-in-state vigil held by her grandchildren, he did not permit the same for the funeral.

Though the press may be making a big deal of it, Harry did not. According to Page Six, he "was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He's focused on honoring her and that's it."

The duke released an official statement, "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."