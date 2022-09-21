A Royal Guest Tested Positive For COVID-19 Just Days After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving an astonishing 70 years and seven months on the throne before her heartbreaking death (via People). The queen was beloved by many, and people clamored to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Newsweek reports that over 4.1 billion people around the world tuned in to watch the funeral. It's an astounding number that not only eclipses every royal wedding to date but may also be the highest viewed televised broadcast ever.

The actual funeral brought out droves of guests, including dignitaries from countries across the globe, police officers, military personnel, and citizens who lined the streets to get a glimpse of the coffin. There were 2,000 guests invited at Westminster Abbey and then 800 guests at a committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (via Bloomberg).

Now, just two days later, one of those guests has been diagnosed with COVID-19.