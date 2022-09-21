A Royal Guest Tested Positive For COVID-19 Just Days After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving an astonishing 70 years and seven months on the throne before her heartbreaking death (via People). The queen was beloved by many, and people clamored to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Newsweek reports that over 4.1 billion people around the world tuned in to watch the funeral. It's an astounding number that not only eclipses every royal wedding to date but may also be the highest viewed televised broadcast ever.
The actual funeral brought out droves of guests, including dignitaries from countries across the globe, police officers, military personnel, and citizens who lined the streets to get a glimpse of the coffin. There were 2,000 guests invited at Westminster Abbey and then 800 guests at a committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (via Bloomberg).
Now, just two days later, one of those guests has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Queen of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19
ABC News reports that Denmark's Queen Margrethe II tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday night and subsequently canceled her royal duties after learning she contracted the virus. Her son, Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, are stepping in to fulfill her engagements.
This is not Margrethe's first bout with COVID. The 82-year-old monarch tested positive for the virus in February. At the time, she had already received three doses of the Covid vaccine.
The queen was seated directly across from King Charles II and Queen Camilla in the first row at Westminster Abbey during Queen Elizabeth's funeral (via Hello!).
Though masks were not worn at the funeral, as of now, there are no other reports of new COVID-19 cases stemming from the event.
With Queen Elizabeth's death, Queen Margrethe has become Europe's longest-serving monarch, reigning for 50 years. According to the BBC, Margrethe and Queen Elizabeth were friends but were also third cousins as both are direct blood relatives of Queen Victoria.