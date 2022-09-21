Julie Plec Reveals The One Vampire Academy Moment That Won't Be In The Show - Exclusive

It's always difficult for die-hard fans of books to accept the changes made from the page to the screen — but modifications can often enhance the story in ways that are difficult to accomplish in written form. "Vampire Academy" writer Richelle Mead offered genre fans a rich and nuanced world to get lost in as she told the story of a classist society of vampires known as the Moroi, who often treat their Dhampir guardians as expendable props. Between the soulless Strigoi and the sometimes equally soulless royal Moroi, the series adds a level of depth often missing from vampire sagas. Sure, there's romance, but at the heart of this tale are two best friends: Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir. Their bond extends far beyond the surface and seeps into their spirits — literally.

Now, "The Vampire Diaries" staples Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre have adapted the "Vampire Academy" books into a Peacock TV series. But with around ten hours of story to tell, following the trajectory of a single book without adding anything new would be rather boring and slow-paced for hardcore fans. Instead, the showrunners changed a few characterizations to dive deeper into backstories that are teased but not fully fleshed out in the books. Through the changes, the story still feels true to Mead's vision, but fans need to give it a chance for the show to thrive.

During an exclusive interview with The List, Plec explained some of the show's most significant changes from the books and why she felt they were necessary. She also revealed the fan-favorite scene that got the axe.