Prince Harry's Involvement In The Queen's Funeral Has Gayle King Feeling Some Type Of Way

Since Queen Elizabeth II's death earlier this month, all eyes have been on the royal family during this transitional time in history. While Britain mourns the late monarch, it was also a sight to see as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. This reconciliation brought on by the queen's death comes after Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex made the decision to move to California to pursue their own personal endeavors and raise their children, Archie and Lilibet.

In fact, recent reports say that Meghan reached out to King Charles to request a "one-on-one" before she and her husband fly back to the States (via the New York Post). Remember, in March 2021, Harry and Meghan spoke with Oprah about mistreatment from members of the royal family, as well as the harsh media scrutiny Meghan faced.

Now, Oprah's longtime best friend, Gayle King – a journalist who is usually asking the questions — is giving her thoughts on the royal family feud, leaving some to either agree or disagree with her stance.