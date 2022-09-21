King Charles' Close Friend Lets The Public In On The Monarch's 'Absolute Preoccupation'

Now that Queen Elizabeth's funeral is over, King Charles III begins his reign, but replacing the beloved 96-year-old queen will not be easy. Some of the countries in the British Commonwealth are breaking away now that the queen is gone. According to USA Today, the alliance contains 56 countries and 2.5 billion people worldwide. Out of the 56 countries in the Commonwealth, 14 countries hold King Charles as their head of state. Vanity Fair reported that some Caribbean countries are becoming more independent. In 2021, Barbados voted to become a republic, and the queen stepped down as head of state. While Barbados is still in the Commonwealth, it's likely only a matter of time before the country leaves the alliance. Royal expert Katie Nicholl noted that Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines are considering moving to a republic government.

But there are problems closer to home for the new king. According to The Guardian, the two most popular political parties in Scotland and Northern Ireland are pushing to leave the United Kingdom. In addition, almost 25% of Wales citizens yearn for independence from Great Britain. Welcome to the big show Charles. But the king's close friend let the public in on the monarch's "absolute preoccupation."