What The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Of Steffy's 'Parent Trap' Tricks

Steffy's penchant for playing cupid isn't sitting well with fans. In a September 2022 poll on Soap Hub, 47% of viewers wished that she would stay out of her parent's affairs. Over on Twitter, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans expressed their disappointment in this current storyline, and Steffy's actions overall.

In one tweet, a fan called Steffy's meddling immature and thought it cheapened any growth she experienced after reuniting with Finn, writing, "It's actually pathetic. Steffy is a grown woman acting like a brat. You think after everything she's been through she would be a better person and focus on her own life but yet she continues to bully Brooke. Steffy is too old to be scheming like this."

In response to this, another fan commented that Steffy's interference mirrors Brooke's iconic rivalry with Macy Alexander over Thorne Forrester, Ridge's brother (via Soaps in Depth), writing, "It's the same things Brooke use to do to Macy, tryna make her leave her husband (Thorne) so she can be with Throne even tho his brother Ridge was her destiny."

Another viewer lamented Steffy's cattiness, writing, "I love our girl but hate this for her there's ways to bring back her catty side without making her this pathetic parent trapping adult. I could tolerate it in her younger years it was at least a little understandable now it's nonsense I feel embarrassed for her and I hate that." No matter who Ridge ends up with, this is bound to get messy.