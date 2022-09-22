General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Opens Up About His Shocking Exit As Brando
On "General Hospital," Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) was attacked by a mysterious assailant using a hook and wound up in the hospital having emergency surgery because his lung was punctured. He survived and woke up, seeming to be on the road to recovery. But while talking to his wife, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), he had a seizure and ultimately died (via TV Season Spoilers). Brando was the second victim after Ava Jerome (Maura West) was stabbed — also by someone using a hook — and ever since, fans have been trying to figure out who this unknown enemy could be. Doctor Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) felt that complications from being stabbed by a hook was not what killed him, and that something more diabolical was afoot (per Soaps She Knows).
Several days prior to the airing of his final scenes, Wactor posted on Twitter, "Hey everyone, hope you're having a great Monday. Remember, all of these days that come and go are life. Enjoy them." A fan replied, "Please don't leave #gh #brandostays." Wactor responded with, "They'll have to drag me off GH!!!" Speculation among viewers arose that this was a portent signaling Brando's days were numbered. Wactor responded to the theories saying, "Haha, not intended to be cryptic. Was just a great reminder I read on Reddit today," throwing the viewers off.
Fans were shocked by Brando's sudden death, and Wactor spoke publicly about his exit from "GH."
Johnny Wactor discussed his final days at General Hospital
In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Johnny Wactor discussed exiting "General Hospital," explaining he had so many pages of script to do for his final scenes, he didn't really have time to dwell on the fact that he was leaving. But after the scenes were completed he said, "I gave a little speech. I knew that I would want to say something just because of my time there and my relationships with the people in the cast and crew. I was a little emotional." He also explained, "I've got no bad blood and I wish everyone at 'GH' the best."
Wactor posted a video on Instagram prior to the airing of his final scenes saying, "What the hell is going on with Brando Corbin? I wonder ... I wonder if Nikolas Cassadine has anything to do with it?" He then invited fans to see him and Marcus Coloma — who plays Nikolas on "GH" — live and in person at the "Real Talk" event in New York, promising to answer questions. Clearly the post was timed so that Wactor could answer fans' questions after his death scene had aired.
Brando's wife, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), has been suffering constant turmoil for the past couple of years. His death has just compounded her misery, and the fans are not happy about the show adding to her endless torture.