General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Opens Up About His Shocking Exit As Brando

On "General Hospital," Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) was attacked by a mysterious assailant using a hook and wound up in the hospital having emergency surgery because his lung was punctured. He survived and woke up, seeming to be on the road to recovery. But while talking to his wife, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), he had a seizure and ultimately died (via TV Season Spoilers). Brando was the second victim after Ava Jerome (Maura West) was stabbed — also by someone using a hook — and ever since, fans have been trying to figure out who this unknown enemy could be. Doctor Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) felt that complications from being stabbed by a hook was not what killed him, and that something more diabolical was afoot (per Soaps She Knows).

Several days prior to the airing of his final scenes, Wactor posted on Twitter, "Hey everyone, hope you're having a great Monday. Remember, all of these days that come and go are life. Enjoy them." A fan replied, "Please don't leave #gh #brandostays." Wactor responded with, "They'll have to drag me off GH!!!" Speculation among viewers arose that this was a portent signaling Brando's days were numbered. Wactor responded to the theories saying, "Haha, not intended to be cryptic. Was just a great reminder I read on Reddit today," throwing the viewers off.

Fans were shocked by Brando's sudden death, and Wactor spoke publicly about his exit from "GH."