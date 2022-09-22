How General Hospital Star Carolyn Hennesy Went From Acting Career To Writing Career
Carolyn Hennesy is best known as an actress. As Soaps in Depth reports, Hennesy has played the highly successful defense lawyer Diane Miller on "General Hospital" since 2007, where she defends mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Recently, she took over the case of falsely accused Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) allaying the fears of many fans (via Soaps Spoilers), and has even dated Sonny's bodyguard Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood). While Diane is skilled in the courtroom, her portrayer has many more talents in real life, and they go beyond the performing arts.
In an interview with FBJ Fit, Hennesy explained that her father was a Disney artist who won an Academy Award in 1966. While she felt she didn't have art talent, her dad's accomplishment inspired her to be an actress and she now has several awards including a daytime Emmy under her belt. After a theater role required her to learn the trapeze, she incorporated that new skill into her life on a regular basis. Another talent she developed was baking shortbreads during the pandemic.
Carolyn Hennesy has several proficiencies, but there's one that some fans may not know about.
Carolyn Hennesy discusses her other career, aside from acting
"General Hospital" actress Carolyn Hennesy has a second career — being a bestselling author, according to the Atlanta Times. For ABC she wrote "The Secret Life of Damian Spinelli," a novel about the "GH" computer hacking character, as well as her "Mythic Misadventures" young adult book series.
Soap Central recently interviewed Hennessy about her books. She went into detail about her writing career which started when she wrote some short stories about a girl named Pandora — based on the Greek mythological character – who finds a magical box and accidentally releases all kinds of horrible, evil things into the world. The Greek gods give her a year to find everything and put them back in the box. "A visiting author to this particular writing group that I was in was like, 'No, no, no, that can be a novel for young adults," she said, and so an author was born. Based on the strength of that, former head writer and executive producer of "GH," Bob Guza Jr. and Jill Phelps, asked her to write a novel about Spinelli. The book was a success and Hennesy explained, "...it landed at number ten on the New York Times bestseller list, so, I can put that on my chin!"
Much like Pandora, Carolyn Hennesy's second career has opened up a box of possibilities, the contents of which she probably wouldn't want to put back inside.