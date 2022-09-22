The Bold And The Beautiful's Scott Clifton Reveals A Highly Unusual Leg Injury And How It Happened

Scott Clifton has portrayed Liam Spencer on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the character arrived in 2010. Over the years, viewers have watched Liam waffle between leading ladies Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, things have leveled out lately, and he appears to be firmly committed to a life with Hope. Besides his revolving door love life, Liam has experienced many traumatic moments, many of which have been at the hands of his loved ones or family adjacent (via Soaps In Depth).

In one instance, Liam was inside a building as it exploded at the order of his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Despite Liam surviving the blast, he suffered minor injuries and suffered ripple effects throughout the rest of his life. Another incident featured Liam losing his memory and being held hostage by his brother Wyatt Spencer's (Darin Brooks) scheming mother, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), one of the terrible no-good things she did during her time on "Bold." It's a lot for one character to go through in just a decade on the show, but somehow Liam's survived everything in his path (via Soap Central).

In the present, per Soaps, things aren't going well for Liam. He's on the verge of possibly losing his wife to her obsessed ex, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Even though all of those physical (and mental) injuries are fictional, Clifton's facing health challenges in his real life. He recently detailed the entire harrowing experience for his followers.