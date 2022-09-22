The Bold And The Beautiful's Scott Clifton Reveals A Highly Unusual Leg Injury And How It Happened
Scott Clifton has portrayed Liam Spencer on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the character arrived in 2010. Over the years, viewers have watched Liam waffle between leading ladies Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, things have leveled out lately, and he appears to be firmly committed to a life with Hope. Besides his revolving door love life, Liam has experienced many traumatic moments, many of which have been at the hands of his loved ones or family adjacent (via Soaps In Depth).
In one instance, Liam was inside a building as it exploded at the order of his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Despite Liam surviving the blast, he suffered minor injuries and suffered ripple effects throughout the rest of his life. Another incident featured Liam losing his memory and being held hostage by his brother Wyatt Spencer's (Darin Brooks) scheming mother, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), one of the terrible no-good things she did during her time on "Bold." It's a lot for one character to go through in just a decade on the show, but somehow Liam's survived everything in his path (via Soap Central).
In the present, per Soaps, things aren't going well for Liam. He's on the verge of possibly losing his wife to her obsessed ex, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Even though all of those physical (and mental) injuries are fictional, Clifton's facing health challenges in his real life. He recently detailed the entire harrowing experience for his followers.
Scott Clifton revealed how wearing shorts caused his bike injury
Scott Clifton recently took to Instagram to document the events leading up to suffering a nasty injury on his bicycle. First, he revealed his disdain for wearing shorts. Still, he admitted that the recent sweltering weather in California loosened his stance against wearing "trousers that just stop existing halfway down" his leg. Clifton recounted the events leading to the injury in the caption, writing, "Great opportunity to debut my pasty Scottish calves. As I'm unloading the bikes from the back of my 4Runner, I realize my leg has been resting on the scalding hot tailpipe for several nanoseconds too long, leaving me with an incredibly painful, soot-black crescent tattoo."
In the photo provided by Clifton, a nasty scrape/burn is evident. The injury happened on the first day of his journey into the world of shorts. Even though the weather was blistering, Clifton's tendency to wear pants instead of shorts may have attributed. Considering he suffered such a gruesome fate the first time he wore shorts, it's safe to assume he might avoid them moving forward.
Regarding how shorts factored into his injury, Clifton said, "The moral of the story? Y'all short-wearing SOB's take for granted the long-developed instinct to constantly protect your legs. This s*** comes with a learning curve." Per Soaps, on screen Hope and Liam might be headed for a split, but in real life, Clifton's going through a pain far more excruciating.