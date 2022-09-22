The List Survey: Which Is Your Preferred Heel Height?

Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to change, so do fashion trends. When you're looking to revamp your wardrobe for the cold weather months ahead, don't forget shoes! From trendy pumps to comfy crocs, there are a ton of styles to choose from. If you're in the market for a dressy shoe that goes great with everything, one style reigns supreme. No matter the season, everyone needs a good pair of heels in their closet.

According to Teen Vogue, heels were originally made for Persian soldiers in battle in the 15th century, and were later found in England when "male aristocrats wore them to appear taller and more formidable." That's right: gender norms be gone, because heels were originally worn by men! Per Today, by the 1800s heels became a predominately female fashion trend, worn to lengthen their legs and make feet look dainty. These days, there are so many popular heels to choose from, it can be hard finding the perfect style and height. To find out which heel height is the fan favorite, The List conducted a survey asking 558 people, "Which is your preferred heel height?"