What You Need To Know About Brad Pitt's Genderless And Wine-Inspired Skincare Line

From Scarlett Johansson's The Outset to Jennifer Lopez's JLo Beauty, it seems like every celebrity is coming out with their own skincare line these days. Add one more celebrity to that list — Brad Pitt. Pitt, who has been known for his rugged appearance, is now taking on a new foray into a genderless skincare line, per Vogue U.K. The actor candidly admitted he had not been into skincare for much of his life, but claims to have become more consistent with his routine, thanks to his makeup artist.

Pitt told Vogue U.K., "I grew up with a country mentality, kind of you know, Dial Soap once a day and then move on. And I think that we're learning that if we love ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that. So just age healthy, age in a healthy manner." He believes more men might become invested in having skincare routines if they see fellow men promote skincare products that appeal across gender lines.

But Pitt told Harper's Bazaar that this is no other celebrity skincare line to him and that he sees it as an "an anti-aging cosmetics range for every man and woman."