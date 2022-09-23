The Cheeky Story Behind Queen Elizabeth's Last Portrait

Queen Elizabeth II will be missed dearly by her family and fans alike, for a variety of reasons. In addition to her skill as a stateswoman, she was also a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and by all accounts admired by her closest staff members. According to a clergyman who spent time with her shortly before her death at age 96, the queen spoke of her legacy and of her pride in her faith. But despite all the stress and tragedy she endured during her seven decades on the throne, she kept her sense of humor to the end.

Just hours before the queen was laid to her final rest, the official Royal Family Instagram page shared a never-before-seen photo. "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen's Funeral, a new photograph has been released," the caption began. "It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."

The photo prompted nearly 1.5 million likes and a flood of approving responses. Nearly everyone agreed that the queen's final official photograph is beautiful and a fitting tribute to a life well lived. It shows the queen in a pale blue dress, accessorized by her pearl necklace, matching earrings, and a large brooch. Her broad, unforced smile shows just the smallest hint of mischievousness, and the photographer who took the portrait has explained why.