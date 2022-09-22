The Queen Reportedly Spoke About Her Legacy Mere Days Before Her Death

In the last year, it became increasingly clear to royals watchers that Queen Elizabeth's time on earth was coming to an end. The queen had never been quite the same since the death of Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. The months that followed saw the queen take on fewer official responsibilities, as her mobility became gradually more limited. She was only able to attend a couple of events during her Platinum Jubilee weekend in June 2022, the spectacular four-day celebration of her 70 years on the throne.

Still, the queen maintained an active schedule, and her quick-witted mind never faltered. That's why her death on September 8, 2022, came as such a shock to many. "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager recalled that she was with the royal family, about to interview Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, when then-Prince Charles got the call that his mother had suddenly taken gravely ill. Within hours, the public would be notified that a new royal era was about to begin, with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort at the head.

Equally shocked was Scottish minister the Reverend Dr. Iain Greenshields, who had spent a weekend with the queen at her Balmoral estate just days before she died. "It seemed just astonishing that the woman who had been so vital, so alive, so engaging, should be all of a sudden, dead and away from us," said Rev. Greenshields (via Daily Mail).