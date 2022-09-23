Expert Predicts Which Royal Will Likely Get First Pick Of The Queen's Jewelry

With an estimated worth of $4 billion, the Crown Jewels are a collection many of us would love to get our hands on. Of course, now that the Queen has passed away, her vast jewelry collection is going to stay in the family — but just who will have first dibs? Is Camilla the new queen consort set to inherit many of the priceless pieces once worn by the long-serving monarch? Or will the Princess of Wales or Duchess of Sussex benefit more from what they are not counting among their current personal collections?

Indeed, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle already wear many pieces of jewelry that were gifted from the Queen, including two much buzzed-about baubles the royals accessorized with for the funeral. As for the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, all eyes were glued to the exquisite pearl-and-diamond choker around her neck. A diamond expert exclusively told The List that this statement necklace holds a fascinating connection to the former Princess of Wales, Diana. For her part, Meghan donned a dainty pair of pearl earrings for the somber service, which she received from the monarch back in 2018.

The royal who is likely to add the most storied gems that once belonged to HRH to her jewelry box may surprise you.